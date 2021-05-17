Two brothers killed in Bannu firirng

BANNU: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when close relatives traded fire over a women-related disputed Emarkaki area in the limits of Kaki Police Station on Sunday.

The police said that Mir Nawaz and Haji Jamrud, who were stated to be brothers and residents of Emarkaki, and their nephews Hazrat and others exchanged fire over an issue related to women.

As a result, Mir Nawaz and Haji Jamrud were killed while Hazrat sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.