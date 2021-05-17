close
Mon May 17, 2021
AFP
May 17, 2021

Portugal to open to most European tourists

AFP
May 17, 2021

Lisbon: Portugal will open to tourists from nearly all European countries from Monday, the interior ministry said, following months of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The vacation hotspot hopes to jump-start a tourism comeback after one of the country’s most vital industries was brought to a standstill by the pandemic.

