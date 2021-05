HEC announces overseas scholarships for higher education

Islamabad:Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Overseas Scholarships 2022 for PhD in selected fields and MS/MPhil in Engineering Technology. According to the sources, applications are invited from outstanding Pakistani/AJK nationals for the award of Ph.D. and MS/MPhil scholarships.

Ph.D. scholarships are being offered in selected fields, whereas MS/MPhil scholarships are being offered in Engineering Technology, the sources told APP. Scholarships will be awarded for Spring/Fall (2022) session in HEC-identified top-ranked foreign universities of advanced countries. According to the details, as per eligibility criteria, the candidate must be a Pakistani/AJK national. While for Ph.D. scholarships, candidates must have a minimum qualification of MS/MPhil/ME or equivalent (18 years) before the closing date. For MS/MPhil scholarships in Engineering Technology, candidates must have a minimum of 16 years of education and should be registered with National Technology Council (NTC), Pakistan, the sources informed.

Maximum one 2nd Division throughout the academic career prior to the final degree, it was told by HEC. Candidates must have a minimum CGPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 in semester system or 18 Division (in the annual system) in MS/MPhil/ME/Equivalent degree.

The maximum age on the closing date should be 40 years for full-time regular faculty members of public sector universities/colleges and employees of the public sector R&D organisations registered with Pakistan Council for Science & Technology (PCST).

However, age should be 35 years for all others. The candidates must have minimum of 70% marks in a valid HEC Aptitude Test (HAT). HEC will consider the best HAT score of the last two years for shortlisting purposes. The candidates must not be availing any other scholarship, it mentioned. Merit will be drawn on the basis of valid HEC Aptitude test (HAT) score. However, the candidates are required to opt for foreign countries/universities of their choice in the online application form. HEC reserves the right to re-allocate any country/university to the candidate. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews and the admission process.

The candidates are required to make sure that their field of the subject is being offered in their choice of country/university, otherwise, the candidate will not be considered for an interview/scholarship.

They are required to fulfill the requirements of the host university to secure admission which may include International GRE, TOFEL, etc. They are also advised to appear in these tests before the interview/admission.

Applicants are required to provide the information through an online application process at https://eportal.hec.gov.pk. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of online data/information provided by the applicant.

In case any information is found to be misrepresented at any stage, the application process will be terminated. Awardees will have to execute a bond with HEC/Respective Pakistani University to serve for a period of five years immediately after completion of the Ph.D. study. Request for change of University for the purpose of service bond will not be entertained at any stage.