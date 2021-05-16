Five beggars killed in Gujranwala accident

GUJRANWALA: Five beggars were killed in a road accident in Wazirabad on Thursday.

The beggars – Azeem, 65, Reshma, 60, Dildar, 25, Dhodomai, 26, and Roshni, 21, - were standing outside an Eidgah when a speeding car hit them, killing them on the spot. The police have started investigation.

CORONA SOPS: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja said that corona SOPs would be got implemented at any cost.

Talking to newsmen here, he said that the citizens as a responsible person of the society should cooperate with the district administration and police in this regard. He said that there were 50 corona patients under treatment in the DHQ Hospital. He said that four corona patients had died during the last 24 hours.

LIGHTNING KILLS MAN: Lightning killed a man at Nowshera Virkan.

Mazhar Abbas, 35, was on way home when he was hit by lightning. As a result, he was killed on the spot.