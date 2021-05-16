MOL Pakistan supports Hangu admin to check spread of Covid-19

HANGU: In a bid to arrest widespread effects of third wave of Covid-19, the MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. has extended support to the district management by providing quality hand sanitizers and a sizable quantity of Personal protective equipment (PPEs) including face masks and disposable gowns.

The donation was given to the district administration at a ceremony here, said a press release.

Hameedullah Shah, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hangu and Sardar Bahadar, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Hangu appreciated the MOL Pakistan for the initiative.

In his message, MOL Group Regional VicePresident Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan, Ali Murtaza Abbas said, “As a socially responsible company, we are with the people of Pakistan during these challenging times and continue to support anti-pandemic efforts in the fight against the spread of the virus in the country.”