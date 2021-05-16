It is so painful to see the plight of the people of Palestine who have been fighting for their rights for decades now. What is even more painful is the fact that almost all countries have abandoned the Palestinians. No one is coming forward to send a strong message to Israel and hold its government accountable for human rights violations. In the middle of a pandemic, and right at the end of a holy month, people in the Sheikh Jarra neighbourhood were forced to leave their houses – their land. Why is the world silent over this injustice? We need to stand up for our brothers and sisters. The world needs to raise its voice against this injustice. For how long will we turn a blind eye to these atrocities? Muslim-majority countries must come together to demand the UN to take notice of this violence. We cannot afford to keep ignoring the plight of Palestine.

Sadia Atta

Karachi