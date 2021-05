William, Kate visit wellbeing projects in Wolverhampton

LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Mental Health Awareness Week by spending the day in Wolverhampton to learn about projects supporting the wellbeing of the city’s young people.

William and Kate’s first stop was The Way Youth Zone, an organisation that provides sports, arts and recreation activities for youngsters every night of the week.

Those who come through its city centre doors are also offered advice and support on health and wellbeing, life skills and independent living, and can explore different foods and learn to budget in the training kitchen.

The duke and duchess joined a group of young people during a wellbeing session and met a group of HeadStart ambassadors.

HeadStart is a programme designed to improve the resilience and emotional wellbeing of children and young people by giving them the skills they need to address the challenges of modern life.