Minister lauds nurses’ services to humanity

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the role of nurses in serving the ailing humanity especially during the pandemic days has always been significant.

In his message on the “International Nurses Day”, he paid glowing tribute to the medical professionals especially nurses as their services for humanity were commendable. The minister said: “We are proud of our health professionals who fight on the front line in such difficult situation.” He added nurses who had family of their own were sacrificing everything for their duty.