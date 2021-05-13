Municipal employees seek salaries, pensions

PARACHINAR: Employees of the municipal administration on Wednesday protested and demanded release of salaries and pensions before Eidul.

Addressing protest rally outside Parachinar Press Club, the employees including Ghulam Hussain, Sardar Hussain, Janas Maseeh and others said that they could not go Eid shopping because they were not given salaries in the days while Eid is just around the corner.

They said all employees of various government departments were given salaries but the municipal employees were deprived of the same. They warned to continue their protest if their payments were not released.

Meanwhile, TMO Sayed Bahar Hussain said that they were trying to solve the problem of pensions and payments to employees.