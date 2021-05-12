PM achieved nothing except rice in charity from Saudi Arabia: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has deplored Prime Minister Imran Khan’s indifference and asked him to have mercy on the poor. “Unfortunately, the incumbent PTI-led federal government does not have the capability or policy for controlling the hoarding and profiteering.

The federal government should at least enforce the government rates of commodities in letter and spirit,” he said, adding the sheer 19 percent hike in the prices of bakery products has been recorded.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said the enemy of the people of Pakistan is nobody else than the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose 25 years struggle made Pakistan a land of beggars. “The selected prime minister achieved nothing except 19,000 bags of rice in charity from Saudi Arabia in the form of Fitra and Zakat and the price of rice bags got in charity is comparatively cheaper then the expenses accured on the tour to the kingdom by Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with his friends and ministers,” he said. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the nation has finally found that the puppet prime minister’s 25 years long struggle was to render Pakistan a beggar country. “The entire struggle was for just 19,000 bags of rice in charity,” he lamented.

Addressing Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the ‘selected prime minister’ has fully been exposed in his deceptive actions on controlling the price-hike and taking notes on it. “The illegitimate prime minister, who is enjoying his Eid vacation in Nathia Gali, barely knows how his Tsunami has wreaked havoc on the masses,” he added.

He questioned the prime minister as to what he has so far done for the daily wagers, who can’t make a living during complete lockdown as compared to those salaried classes of people that might cope up with the existing situation at least.