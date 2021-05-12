close
Wed May 12, 2021
Eid prayer in Faisal Mosque at 7:30 a.m.

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered in Faisal Mosque at 7.30 a.m., said Dawah Academy of International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Professor Dr Muhammad Tahir Hakeem from Faculty of Shariah and Law will deliver ‘Khutaba’ (sermon) of Eidul Fitr, said a press release.

All necessary measures have been taken by the management of Faisal Mosque to strictly follow standard operating procedures issued by the government to prevent COVID-19’s third surge.

