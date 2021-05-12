Unclean city

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the poor drainage system of Mehar – a city in Dadu. Piles of garbage are lying in every corner. Because of overflowing sewers, roads always remain covered in standing water. The authorities don’t pay attention to the fact that piles of garbage and standing water can easily become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects that carry life-threatening diseases.

The municipal authorities should look into the matter and take quick steps to resolve this issue.

Sahil Depar

Mehar