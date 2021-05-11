close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 11, 2021

Turbat Rights of teachers

Newspost

 
May 11, 2021

Teachers are one of the lowest paid professionals in our country. There are no laws that can protect teachers’ rights. There are so many private schools in our country, and it seems that most school owners are only interested in making profits. The Covid-19 outbreak created so many difficulties for teachers. Many school owners didn’t pay salaries to their teaching staff. It is shameful that no one is talking about the rights of teachers.

Iqra Iqbal

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost