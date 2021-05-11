Turbat Rights of teachers

Teachers are one of the lowest paid professionals in our country. There are no laws that can protect teachers’ rights. There are so many private schools in our country, and it seems that most school owners are only interested in making profits. The Covid-19 outbreak created so many difficulties for teachers. Many school owners didn’t pay salaries to their teaching staff. It is shameful that no one is talking about the rights of teachers.

Iqra Iqbal

Karachi