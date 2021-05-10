IG gives away commendation certificates to cops of Mansehra, Haripur

MANSEHRA: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi gave away commendation certificates to officials of Mansehra and Haripur districts here on Sunday.

“You deserve to be honoured as you have traced and busted robbers’ gang involved in a blind dacoity here in Balakot,” Abbasi told the ceremony held at the police rest-house here.

Deputy Inspector General for Hazara range Mirvaiz Niaz and District Police Officer Asif Bahadur received the IGP on his arrival at the venue.

Abbasi said that the police were supposed to protect the life and property of citizens.

“Being police personnel, it is important for you to discharge your duty with utmost honesty and dedication to help the marginalised segments of the society in particular,” he said.

He said that people were proud of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who rendered sacrifices and shed their blood for the nation and their motherland.

The IGP gave away the certificates to DPO Asif Bahadur, ASP Nabeel Khokar, DSP Balakot Yaseen Janjoha, SHO Balakot Mudassar Zia, sub-inspector Javaidur Rehman, head of district security Haripur ASI Abdul Hameed and PA to DPO Haripur Israr Ahmad for better performing their duties.