close
Mon May 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2021

Para-archery championship in Murree from June 22-23

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Archery Federation is to supervise national para-archery championship, which is to be held in Murree from June 22-23.

The competitions will be held in the categories of wheelchair, visually impaired, and standing.

“A team from Sindh will participate in this championship,” said Farruh Bilal, Secretary Sindh Archery Association.

Latest News

More From Sports