Para-archery championship in Murree from June 22-23

KARACHI: Pakistan Archery Federation is to supervise national para-archery championship, which is to be held in Murree from June 22-23.
The competitions will be held in the categories of wheelchair, visually impaired, and standing.
“A team from Sindh will participate in this championship,” said Farruh Bilal, Secretary Sindh Archery Association.