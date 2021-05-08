Four cops booked in woman murder case in Jhang

JHANG: Four cops, including a police informer, were booked in a murder case of a woman on Friday.

Ghulam Haider of chak 166/Dabwala, told police that four cops of Mochiwala police along with a police informer entered his house at night and tortured to death his wife Ruqia Bibi in front of his three minor children the other day.

The police booked the cops and the police informer.

DC INSPECTS CLEANLINESS SITUATION OF CITY: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmed Friday visited different areas of the city and reviewed cleanliness situation.

MC Chief Officer Asif Qurashi, sanitary inspector Malik Ishaq and other staffers also accompanied the DC.

The DC was briefed about the special plan of cleanliness that would be executed during Eid holidays. The DC directed the MC staff to ensure cleanliness, especially around mosques and inside Ramazan Bazaars of the city. He also directed the CO to establish a special helpdesk and share its phone number with the general public for quick redressal of the public grievances. Meanwhile, a delegation of Jhang and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry met the DC at his office and demanded permission of business in local markets for further some days.

The DC told them the government decision about lockdown would be implemented in the larger public interest.