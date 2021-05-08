PM hails Amazon for approving Pakistani sellers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday hailed Amazon for approving Pakistani sellers to export their goods through their system, opening opportunities for the youth as it would enable a new breed of young entrepreneurs to join the export market.

In a tweet, the prime minister said: “A great development as Amazon has finally approved that our sellers can export their goods through their system. Amazon starting operations in Pakistan will open opportunities for our youths as it will enable a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs to join the export market.” Meanwhile, the prime minister chaired a meeting on the proposed recommendations regarding the Public Sector Development Programme for the next financial year. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Industry Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Special Assistant Dr Waqar Masood and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues related to utilization of ongoing development projects and funds under the Public Sector Development Programme in the current financial year, outline of development programmes for the next financial year, setting priorities for new schemes and continuous review of progress on ongoing projects.

The prime minister, while setting priorities for public welfare and development projects, emphasized the importance of incorporating new projects that would increase economic activity and create employment opportunities for more people across the country. He directed finalizing the suggestions given in the meeting in the light of some instructions at the next meeting.