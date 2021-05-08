close
Sat May 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2021

51 more shopping malls sealed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2021

FAISALABAD: Authorities sealed 51 more shopping malls and seven restaurants over violation of coronavirus SOPs on Friday.Police detained 60 people who were without face masks and shopkeepers were imposed Rs 101,500 fine.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said 1,120 shopping malls, 331 restaurants, 113 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed and 86 vans and buses were impounded for violating coronavirus SOPs/lockdown since March 15, 2021.He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit.

Latest News

More From Pakistan