51 more shopping malls sealed

FAISALABAD: Authorities sealed 51 more shopping malls and seven restaurants over violation of coronavirus SOPs on Friday.Police detained 60 people who were without face masks and shopkeepers were imposed Rs 101,500 fine.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said 1,120 shopping malls, 331 restaurants, 113 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed and 86 vans and buses were impounded for violating coronavirus SOPs/lockdown since March 15, 2021.He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit.