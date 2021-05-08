SOPs violated in Friday prayers congregations

Islamabad : The faithful observed ‘Jummatul Wida’ (the last Friday of Ramazan), by attending mosque congregations here in large numbers.

Though the government had announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for ‘Jummatul Wida’ events to stem the spread of COVID-19, worshippers largely turned a deaf ear to them and neither observed physical distancing nor used face marks.

The largest congregation was observed in Faisal Mosque, where people from outside of Islamabad, also showed up to offer Friday prayers.

Security checks were in place outside mosques.

The clerics highlighted in sermons highlighted the significance of the day and led prayers for the country's progress and early elimination of the COVID-19 pandemic.