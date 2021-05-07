Martyred captain laid to rest in Hangu

HANGU: Captain Faheem Abbas, who had been martyred in an operation against the terrorists, in Dosalli in North Waziristan, was laid to rest at his native Raeesan village in Hangu district on Thursday. A large number of people, including civil and military officials, attended his funeral prayers. Later, a smartly turned out contingent of the army presented guard of honour to the martyred officer. It may be mentioned that Captain Faheem and two soldiers Shafi and Naseem had embraced martyrdom during an operation against the terrorists in Dosalli in North Waziristan tribal district.