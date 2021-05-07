close
Fri May 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AY
Asim Yasin
May 7, 2021

Pervaiz Ashraf inquires after Fazl

Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
May 7, 2021

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Thursday called on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Fazlur Rehman to inquire after him.

The meeting between the two leaders was seen as politically important due to the cold relations between the PPP and JUI-F. Both sides insisted that the meeting was focused on inquiring after Fazl.

Talking about the NA-249 elections, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the PML-N should have a big heart to accept defeat, as it was not their defeat but of the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Latest News

More From Top Story