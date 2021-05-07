Pervaiz Ashraf inquires after Fazl

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Thursday called on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Fazlur Rehman to inquire after him.

The meeting between the two leaders was seen as politically important due to the cold relations between the PPP and JUI-F. Both sides insisted that the meeting was focused on inquiring after Fazl.

Talking about the NA-249 elections, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the PML-N should have a big heart to accept defeat, as it was not their defeat but of the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan.