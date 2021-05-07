Clashes wound 22 Palestinians

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Twenty-two Palestinians were wounded in overnight clashes with Israeli police in annexed east al-Quds, the Red Crescent said on Thursday, as tensions flare over a controversial land rights case. Police confirmed 11 arrests in the latest unrest to rock the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood near al-Quds walled Old City, where land disputes between Palestinians and Jewish settlers have fuelled hostility for years.