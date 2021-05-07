Lockdown to be imposed in Hangu during Eid holidays

HANGU: The district administration would impose a complete lockdown as per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) new guidelines for the prevention of Covid-19 from May 8 to 16.

Speaking at a meeting held in connection with the security plan and lockdown on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid and District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan said that the new guidelines against the Covid-19 would be implemented in letter and spirit and inter-district transport would be strictly banned in the district.

They said that parks and other recreational places would remain closed while entry and exit points on the routes leading to these sites and tourist spots outside the district would also be blocked to stop people’s access.

The officials added that hotels, restaurants and other eateries would be closed down during the mentioned period to avoid rush of people and stem the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the vaccination centres and the shops selling food stuff, vegetables, fruit, meat, chickens, medicines and sweets would remain open so people could get these necessary items easily.

They appealed to the people to cooperate with district administration and follow SOPs in letter and spirit to stem the spiral of Covid-19 pandemic and save precious lives.