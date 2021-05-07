Online O/A level equivalence certificates after Eid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training on Thursday announced that the O and A level students across the country could get their equivalence certificates online after Eidul Fitr.
The decision was taken after orders from Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. According to a tweet by the ministry, the application submission, fee payment, verification and certificate issuance will be moved 100% online after Eid. Students will not have to visit the bank, courier service or even the Intermediate Board Committee of Chairmen. Equivalence certificates are required for A and O Level students to get admissions at universities across Pakistan.