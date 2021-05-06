Govt flayed for not holding LG polls

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that legislation was of no importance without the approval of the standing committees of the Punjab Assembly.

The opposition has resigned from the standing committees of the Punjab Assembly, she said adding law making was done on the private member day while the local bodies have already been terminated out of the turn. She said the government has so far made 23 amendments to local government law. She expressed these views while talking to media outside Punjab Assembly along with PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt here Wednesday. She alleged that the government had no courage to hold local government elections.

“The Punjab government is not giving powers to the LG representatives and get the bill passed in the old dates,” she alleged adding all this was done when there was no standing committee of the assembly existed.