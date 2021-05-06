Pervaiz Elahi for changing varsities ‘education system’

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while expressing anger over violation of powers of vice-chancellors in the universities said that there is an urgent need to change the education system in the universities.

It has only created problems for universities. During the discussion on the education system in the Punjab Assembly session, the speaker while giving ruling over arbitrariness and frivolous attitude of vice-chancellors in the government universities in Punjab said during the PML-N government, the HEC paralysed the education system in the universities. Government member Saeed Akbar Niwani said vice-chancellors are doing what they want and no one is going to ask them. Following the completion of the agenda of the Punjab Assembly session, Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till Thursday (today).

Form submission: Punjab University Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for private/external candidates of Associate Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce annual examination 2021 with double fee till May 24, 2021. The earlier date had expired on April 23, 2021.