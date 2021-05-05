Elections 2018: PPP may ask for recount in all seats with 5pc difference, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP will consider going to the ECP for recounting on all seats from 2018 onwards where the difference between the votes of the winners and losers was just 5 percent. He was reacting to the ECP's decision of re-counting in the NA-249 bypolls. Reacting through his twitter account on Tuesday, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto tweeted: "PPP welcomes new precedent set by allowing constituency wide recount without specific polling station complaints." He complained that election results of many seats from 2018 fell within 5pc threshold, but candidates were not given a chance, but with the new ECP order the PPP will consider approaching ECP for recounts on all such seats. Maryam Nawaz Sharif tweeted that asking the ECP for a recount on 2018 seats will be a windfall for PML-N because the PML-N will be the beneficiary now, as it was the prime victim of DHANDLI (Rigging) then. She said it will enable the PML-N to win all it seats it lost to rigging by a margin of a few hundred votes.