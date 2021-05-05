close
Wed May 05, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2021

Special children’s village to be completed soon: Punjab minister

National

LAHORE: A meeting to discuss matters, related to development projects and budget of Special Education Department was held here Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq. DG Special education briefed the minister about the paperwork of Special Children Village Sharqpur.

