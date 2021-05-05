Five more coronavirus patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Five more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, on Tuesday.

According to the hospital officials, Fida Hussein, 61, Gous Bux, 85, of Muzaffargarh, Aslam, 55, Sher Bano, 23, and Al Frida Bibi, 60, of Multan had tested positive for COVID-19 and died at the hospital during treatment.

They said at the moment some 242 coronavirus confirmed and suspects are getting treatment at the hospital. The officials said patients were increasing and it was becoming difficult for the hospital administration to provide ventilators and beds to the patients.

They said 72 ventilators out of 85 were being used by coronavirus patients and 97 beds out of 109 were occupied by COVID-19 patients. In Multan division, 157 people have tested positive for coronavirus out of 1,933 and reports of 11,252 people are being awaited.

In Multan district 440 people were tested for the virus and 105 have tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours and reports of 6,672 people were being awaited. Some 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus out of 474 and reports of 448 people were being awaited in Khanewal district. In Vehari district 33 people have tested positive for the virus out of 856 people and reports of 2,001 people are being awaited. In Lodhran district seven people have tested positive for coronavirus out of 163 people and reports of 2,001 people are being awaited.