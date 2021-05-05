Netanyahu faces deadline to form govt

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a midnight deadline on Tuesday to form a government, a daunting task that would likely require convincing the Jewish far-right to cooperate with an Islamic party.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, was given a 28-day window to forge a majority coalition following a March 23 general election, Israel’s fourth inconclusive vote in less than two years.

The prime minister’s right-wing Likud party won the most seats in the vote, but as results came it became clear that he would again struggle to secure a majority in the 120-seat parliament. Over the past month, Israeli media has speculated about various possible deals that could see Netanyahu extend his record 12 consecutive years in power.

But hours before his negotiating window was due to expire at 2100 GMT, the obstacles facing the 71-year-old premier remained largely unchanged. A coalition will likely require coming to terms with his estranged former protege Naftali Bennett, leader of the hawkish Yamina party.