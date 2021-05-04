Govt wants EVMs to steal votes: Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan Monday said the nation did not need the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In a statement, he taunted that the nation needed the sewing machine of Aleema Baji, which made dollars, as people were unemployed.

“Corrupt and incompetent rulers are talking about the electric voting machines instead of thinking about giving relief to the people,” he said, adding the rulers were after these machines because they wanted to steal votes again through these machines. He said people were screaming for flour, sugar, and against inflation and unemployment but the government was talking about the electronic voting machines. “Imran Niazi wants to make his living from the electronic voting machines; he does not care about the wages of workers,” he said, adding that through these electronic machines Imran Niazi will target the notes of expatriates and not their votes.

He said the electoral reforms of the perpetrators of vote theft amounted to appointing a killer as judge of the same case. He said when Shahbaz Sharif asked Imran Khan about electoral, parliamentary and economic reforms, then he started saying the opposition was demanding the NRO. He said the government through the NAB unjustly arrested Shahbaz Sharif and many other PML-N leaders and now everyone got bails on merit from the courts due to lack of evidence. “Now he expects that the opposition will sit with him,” Sana said, adding, “When we talked about the Charter of Economy, Imran said we were demanding NRO.” “When we offered our cooperation for FATAF, he said we were demanding NRO. Now sit alone and cry over your fraud electoral reforms,” he concluded.