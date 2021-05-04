Khursheed Shah contracts coronavirus

SUKKUR: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah, accused of Rs1.23 billion corruption, has contracted coronavirus, along with his son, Syed Zeerak Shah, while he was on parole.

Reports said Khursheed Shah was released on April 29 on parole to attend the funeral of his nephew Syed Adeel Shah, who died at a private hospital in Karachi due to coronavirus. Shah was released on 48-hour parole, after which his parole was extended for another 48 hours. Meanwhile, Khursheed Shah has been shifted to the NICVD Sukkur after contracting the coronavirus. It is pertinent to mention that the NICVD is a sub-jail for PPP leader in the corruption case of Rs1.23 billion.