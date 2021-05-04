South Punjab Secretariat to be functional properly after Eid: minister

MULTAN: Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Monday said south Punjab Administrative Secretariat would be functional properly after Eidul Fitr at Multan Judicial Complex as a temporary arrangement until the completion of new secretariat building on Multan Mattital Road.

Talking to reporters, the minister said the Punjab cabinet has approved new Rules of Business amended last year in December. He said the new rules have delegated all powers to the South Punjab Administrative Secretariat except policy making and enactment of laws. The south Punjab secretariat would be fully empowered in all matters to provide relief to people of the region, he said.

The minister said the whole procedure was backed by efforts of the Punjab government. He said the search for a temporary building for the Secretariat has started, adding, “I have inspected the new Judicial Complex in Multan to set up the South Punjab Administrative Secretariat under temporary arrangements”

He said the south Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Captain Saqib Zafar (retd) also visited the new Judicial Complex and they were convinced to start secretariat function there after Eid. Dr Akhtar said the south Punjab Law Secretary Bahadur Ali Khan, Health Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad and Additional Secretary Rizwan Qadeer also accompanied him when he visited the newly-built judicial complex. The minister also inspected parking areas and conference rooms at the Judicial Complex.

The minister said a report was being prepared on the use of the Multan Judicial Complex building as South Punjab Secretariat to be sent to the South Punjab Cabinet Committee. The Cabinet Committee will send recommendations to the Punjab Chief Minister for his final decision. The south Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Capt Saqib Zafar (retd) said a big building is urgently needed for full functioning of the secretariat. The establishment of offices of secretaries of all departments in one building will increase coordination, the ACS said. The Punjab Chief Minister will take a final decision regarding the New Judicial Complex, he said.

The south Punjab Secretary Law Bahadur Ali Khan said if the government decides to set up a secretariat in the New Judicial Complex, the building will be handed over for the purpose. All the courts established in New Judicial Complex will be shifted from here to any other proper location, he maintained.

DC Ali Shahzad said the new Judicial Complex covers 791-kanal of land and electricity, water, gas and all facilities were available at the Judicial Complex, he said.