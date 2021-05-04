Youth Hockey Club win KHA Inter-Club 5-a-side League

KARACHI: Youth Hockey Club defeated Rabbani Hockey Club in penalty shootout by 3-2 to win the KHA Inter-Club Talent Hunt 5-a-side League at the KHA sports Complex under floodlights.

The regulation time had ended with the teams having scored eight goals each.

This tournament was organized by Karachi Hockey Association as part of the PHF Domestic Hockey Development Vision.

Abdul Wahab of Youth Hockey Club was the top scorer of the tournament with 20 goals and he was also the pick of the final as he slammed two hat-tricks for the winners. He was awarded a cash prize of Rs10,000.

A total of 13 teams participated in the event.

MPA Dr Imran Ali Shah, former federal minister Shamim Siddiqui and a number of Olympians and international players were present on the occasion. They included Hanif Khan, Danish Kaleem, Tariq Sheikh, Pervaiz Iqbal, KHA officials Gulfarz Khan, SP Aijaz Uddin, and KHA Secretary Haider Hussain.