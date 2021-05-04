2,168 e-challans issued through safe city cameras

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: As many as 2, 168 e-challans were issued to the motorists over various traffic violations in Islamabad through safe city cameras during the last one month.
The e-tickets were delivered to the violators at their home address, available with excise and taxation office, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said in a news release on Monday.
A copy of challan was being attached with master file of the vehicle at excise office over non-payment of penalty amount within the given time, he added.