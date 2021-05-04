SHC seeks compliance report on water supply plea

The Sindh High Court on Monday inquired the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board why water could not be supplied to citizens through lines when it was being supplied through water tankers.

Hearing a petition of a citizen with regard to the non-supply of water in Scheme 33, the court asked the KWSB counsel why its orders for the supply of water to the residents was not complied with.

The petitioner submitted that court had directed the KWSB to supply water to the housing society in 2019; however, the court order was not complied with. The high court expressed dissatisfaction over the KWSB report and directed the executive engineer of the board to submit a compliance report.