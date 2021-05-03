Mardan admin relaxes lockdown after decline in corona cases

MARDAN: The district administration here on Sunday announced to relax the one-week lockdown which was imposed in the district on 26 April after the ratio of corona positive cases reached 50.

It was decided in a high-level meeting at the commissioner’s office.

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Yahya Akhunzada, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers Zahir Shah Toru, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, commissioner Mardan division Muntazir Khan, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan and others official attended the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, PTI lawmaker Zahir Shah Toru said that the lockdown had been imposed to bring down the number of cases in Mardan. He added that now a significant decrease was witnessed in the cases of the coronavirus so it was decided at the meeting to relax the lockdown.

Zahir Shah added that the ratio of positive cases had decreased in the district due to successful lockdown.

He said the health officers told the meeting that the ratio of Covid-19 patients had decreased to 27 present in the district. He added it was decided at the meeting that relaxation should be given in the lockdown for the economic activities for the upcoming Eid.

However, he maintained that the district administration would announce micro management for relaxation. “We want that the social and economic activities would continue in the district till 8th May,” he added.

Zahir Shah Toru added the SOPs would be strictly followed in the district. He added that if anyone violated the SOPs he would be strictly punished.

He added that those people who violated the SOPs would be sent to jail for 15 days.

The lawmaker urged traders and shopkeepers to help implement the SOPs.

He added shops would be sealed if they violated the SOPs. Zahir Shah Toru appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration and follow the SOPs and wear facemasks

while visiting the bazaars for shopping. He asked the people to avoid visiting bazaars without any reason.