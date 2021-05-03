Teenage girl molested in Haripur

HARIPUR: A man has allegedly molested a teenage girl in urban limits of the city, police said here on Saturday. City police quoted Asif Ali Bangash, a resident of Muhallah Dokana Pandak, as saying that he was busy helping his wife in household chores when his 13-year-old daughter went missing from home at around 9pm Friday night.

He searched for her in the neighbourhood but failed to find any clue of his daughter. However, after a couple of hours, they found her crying outside the under-construction house of their neighbour Abdul Hameed.

When they inquired, the girl disclosed that their neighbour Shahid, son of Abdul Hameed, dragged her forcibly inside his under-construction house where he allegedly raped her and threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter.

According to police and doctors, the preliminary medical examination has confirmed the rape but the detailed forensic analysis was awaited. However, police have registered a criminal case under sections 376 PPC and 53 Child Protection Act and arrested the accused.