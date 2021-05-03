1,029 allottees get provisional plots in G-14/2 and 3

Islamabad: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has provisionally handed over as many as 1,029 plots of different categories to the allottees of sub-sectors G-14/2 and 3. The FGEHA had given around 354 plots in G-14/2 and 649 plots in G-14/3 of different categories, official sources in the Ministry of Housing and Works told this agency.

They said over 60 allottees had taken final possession letters and 17 allottees had applied for issuance of no objection certificate for the approval of building plans.

The sources said more than 10 allottees had started construction of houses in sub-sectors G-14/2 and G-14/3. The Housing Scheme Phase-IV of the FGEHA was launched in 2004 in sub-sectors G-14/1, 2 and 3 Islamabad. About 4,820 kanals of land was acquired through land acquisition collection under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 in March, 2004, they added. .