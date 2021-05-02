Misuse of Covid-19 vaccines: DHO Mardan, two others suspended

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the alleged misuse of Covid-19 vaccine in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takht Bhai, the Health Department on Saturday suspended the services of district health officer, Mardan, and two others and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra posted on his Twitter handler: “After receiving reports of misuse of Covid vaccine in Takht Bhai, district Mardan, we have taken immediate action. DHO Mardan has been relieved of his post with immediate effect. He will be suspended and an inquiry initiated. Two additional individuals have also been suspended.”

Serious irregularities in the process of administering Covid-19 vaccines have been reported in Takht Bhai. Some reports suggested that the actual vaccines were sold in the open market and mere distilled water was used to vaccinate the people, mostly women.

Reliable sources told The News that massive favouritism and nepotism was committed by the officials concerned in provision of the vaccine which made the entire practice dubious. It was known reliably that a younger brother and other family members of the medical superintendent of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takht Bhai was given the vaccine before reaching the required age. The people of the area have expressed satisfaction over the provincial government’s move to take notice of the issue. They urged the government to award exemplary punishment to those involved in the heinous practice.