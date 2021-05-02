Police officers of Hangu, Kohat given prizes, certificates

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi visited Hangu district where he distributed prizes to officers of PTC Hangu and Kohat police for their performance.

The IGP lauded the PTC Hangu training staff for imparting quality training to the trainees in the different in-service courses while Kohat police officers and jawans were awarded on working out Hareem Fatima’s blind murder case in a professional manner and arresting the culprits.

Abbasi commended the training being imparted in PTC Hangu for decades. He appreciated the hard work of training staff and said the historic training institution had produced many well reputed police officers who later served the country to the best of their capabilities on different posts.

He also lauded Kohat police officers for working out the challenging case of Hareem Fatima in the best professional manner. He said that police are the custodians of the basic human rights.

The police officers who were rewarded included DSP Arshad Hussain, Inspector Barouz Khan, Inspector Imtiaz Khan, Inspector Jan Alam Khan, Sub-Inspector Dastar Ali Shah, ASI Rizwanullah, Sub-Inspector Khanzada Khan, Sub-Inspector Rizwanullah, Sub-Inspector Yasin Khan, Sub-Inspector Israr Khan, ASI Imtiaz Khatak, HC Sohail Jehandad Khan, Kamal Khan and Muhammad Luqman of PTC Hangu and Inayat Ali Shah SP Investigation, Bashir Dad SP Saddar circle, Sub-Inspector Afzal Awan, Sub-Inspector Fayyaz Khan, Sub-Inspector Anwar Shah, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Khan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Azmat Khan, Constable Navees and Constable Tayyab.