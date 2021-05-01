Highest number of deaths, cases in a month in twin cities

Islamabad: The highest number of deaths caused by coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in a month has been reported in April since the advent of the illness in Pakistan while the number of patients tested positive during April is also the highest in a month from the region.

In the last month, as many as 254 patients belonging to the twin cities died of COVID-19 while 22,597 new patients have been reported from the region in the last 30 days. Earlier, the highest number of cases reported in a month from the region was 17,112, in March this year.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that COVID-19 outbreak hit the population in the twin cities the worst in the last two months as nearly 41 per cent of all patients so far reported from the region have been tested positive in the last two months. In the last 24 hours, another six confirmed patients of coronavirus illness from ICT and Rawalpindi district died of the illness taking the death toll from the region to 1563 while 514 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities taking the tally to 97,035. It is worth mentioning here that out of 97,035 patients so far reported from the twin cities, as many as 39,709 have been reported from March 1 to April 30. Similarly, out of 1,563 deaths so far caused by COVID-19 from the region, 434 were reported in the last two months that makes around 28 per cent of all deaths reported from the region since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Despite the severity of the third wave of COVID-19 outbreak that has proved to be the greatest, individuals along with a number of shop keepers and restaurants have not been following SOPs seriously particularly in relatively smaller vicinities in the region. One can witness huge crowds at restaurants along link roads till late night while bakeries, milk shops and grocery stores are operating even till ‘Sehri’ in a number of localities.

In the last 24 hours, two more patients died of COVID-19 from the federal capital while 427 new patients have been reported from ICT. The virus claimed four lives from the Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 87 new patients have been reported from the district. Death of two COVID-19 patients from the federal capital in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from ICT to 679 while four deaths caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken death toll from the district to 884.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital has reached 75,067 of which 61,785 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital was 12,603 on Friday.

Confirmation of 87 patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 21,968 of which 19,455 patients have recovered. On Friday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,629 of which 127 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,502 were in the home isolation.