Corona claims nine lives in Multan

MULTAN: Nine corona patients have lost their lives at Nishtar hospital after their respiratory system failed to work, Nishtar hospital officials confirmed on Friday.

The patients have been identified as Sakina Bibi 50, Jhang, Sharifan Bibi 55, Vehari, Ahsanullah 50, Sialkot, Azra Bibi 30, Bhakkar, Paris Bibi 55, M Yasmin 78, Shahbaz Tufail 60, Irshad Bibi 60 all from Multan and Ayesha Bibi 40 from Sialkot.

The Nishtar hospital statistics have established that 284 corona patients are under treatment at Nishtar hospital including 118 positive, 87 suspects and 79 negative.

The corona positivity rating has fluctuated continuously, depicting an overall rating at 11.97pc in Multan division including Multan 23.30pc, Khanewal 2.67pc, Vehari 2.67pc and Lodhran 6.27pc.

264 patients tested positive after conducting 2,205 corona tests in Multan in the last 24 hours. The hospitals in Multan division are awaiting 10,836 corona test reports.