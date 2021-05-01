‘Meals for sharing, not littering’

Islamabad: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner on Friday urged the residents of Islamabad to keep the city clean.

"Meals are for sharing not littering. Two bags of rubbish [were] collected on Margallas [during] Friday morning walk - please help keep beautiful Islamabad clean," the envoy said in a tweet.

Dr Christian Turner also shared the picture of two plastic bags full of discarded used water bottles, cans, plates and other rubbish.

In response, the Capital Development Authority tweeted on its official handle that it's a collective effort in which citizens should take an active part to keep the beautiful city clean by avoiding littering. "Together we can," it said.