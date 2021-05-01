IHC fines both parties in ground possession case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs200,000 each on two opposing parties and issued contempt notices to them for misleading the honourable court by furnishing tampered documents.

The legal battle for possession of the National Ground (MCI Ground) has reached the IHC and honourable Chief Justice Chief of IHC Justice Athar Minallah has expressed displeasure over the attempts made by one of the parties to submit forged documents. The court imposed fine besides issuing contempt notices to a private entity and the cricketers.

The honourable IHC chief justice observed that the cricketers (one of the parties involved in legal battle) have made a false statement before the court.

“They make false statements and then they call themselves athletes and players. Athletes and players never lie as speaking the truth should be their forte,” the chief justice observed.