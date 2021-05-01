Naya Nazimabad Football tournament postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

KARACHI: The Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Night Football tournament was postponed after the Sindh government's order to stop all sports activities in the province in response to rising Covid-19 cases.
The tournament was near completion with only four matches remaining, including the two semi-finals and the final.