Sat May 01, 2021
May 1, 2021

Naya Nazimabad Football tournament postponed

May 1, 2021

KARACHI: The Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Night Football tournament was postponed after the Sindh government's order to stop all sports activities in the province in response to rising Covid-19 cases.

The tournament was near completion with only four matches remaining, including the two semi-finals and the final.

