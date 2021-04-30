close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2021

Khursheed Shah released on parole

National

SUKKUR: The Home Department, Government of Sindh, on Thursday released PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, being tried in Rs 1.23 billion NAB reference, on a 48-hour-long parole to attend the funeral of his nephew Syed Adeel Shah s/o Syed Ali Nawaz Shah. Adeel Shah died on Thursday at a private hospital in Karachi due to Covid-19. According to the Home Dept’s directive, during the parole period Khursheed Shah would remain under the supervision of the SSP Prisons and SSP Sukkur.

