Khursheed Shah released on parole

SUKKUR: The Home Department, Government of Sindh, on Thursday released PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, being tried in Rs 1.23 billion NAB reference, on a 48-hour-long parole to attend the funeral of his nephew Syed Adeel Shah s/o Syed Ali Nawaz Shah. Adeel Shah died on Thursday at a private hospital in Karachi due to Covid-19.