Khursheed Shah released on parole

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Home Department, Government of Sindh, on Thursday released PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, being tried in Rs 1.23 billion NAB reference, on a 48-hour-long parole to attend the funeral of his nephew Syed Adeel Shah s/o Syed Ali Nawaz Shah. Adeel Shah died on Thursday at a private hospital in Karachi due to Covid-19.