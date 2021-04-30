LHC CJ rejects DHA request to expunge remarks

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday turned down Defence Housing Authority’s request to expunge the remarks against the army but made it clear that remarks were neither against the armed forces nor were meant to hurt the feelings of anyone. They were made against the conduct of some specific persons.

As the hearing resumed on Thursday, DHA counsel Altafur Rehman made an oral request to the chief Justice to expunge the remarks made by him on Wednesday in which he termed the DHA the “biggest land grabber”. The DHA’s counsel said the remarks expressed by the chief justice against the army had caused concern in the institution, requesting the court to delete them.

CJ Khan turned down his request and said his remarks were not meant to undermine dignity or disrespect of anyone but were about the “conduct of some people of yours”. He pointed out that more than half of his family is in the army.

“Respect of national institution is the top priority. 220 million people respect soldiers sitting at the borders of Kashmir, Siachen Glacier and Bahawalnagar,” said the chief justice. “You first have to realise this responsibility. If serving individuals of the army will come and do wrongdoing in the DHA, the army will be discredited. When a person becomes part of an institution, he will be held accountable,” said the chief justice.

Justice Khan was hearing the petitions of three citizens seeking an order against the DHA to not disturb their lawful possession of the land they had obtained on lease from the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). He reiterated no one should occupy another’s land. Referring to himself, Justice Khan said as the chief justice, there was a “heavy responsibility” on him and if he occupied that office, he should act as a judge. “If I quarrel with a shopkeeper, the people would not say Qsim Khan has done wrong, they will blame the office of chief justice. It is the duty of a judge to maintain decorum and respect of the institution. “I was told that if I go anywhere, my actions should be becoming of a judge.”