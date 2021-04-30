Khursheed Shah released on parole

SUKKUR: The Home Department, Government of Sindh, on Thursday released PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, being tried in Rs1.23 billion NAB reference, on a 48-hour-long parole to attend the funeral of his nephew Syed Adeel Shah, s/o Syed Ali Nawaz Shah. Adeel Shah died on Thursday at a private hospital in Karachi due to Covid-19.

According to the Home Department’s directive, during the parole period, Khursheed Shah would remain under the supervision of the SSP Prisons, District Sukkur, and SSP Sukkur. The prison and the police authorities will fulfill the formalities in accordance with law during the entire period. The security of the prisoner shall also be the responsibility of police, the directive said.